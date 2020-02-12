Home Entertainment Tamil

Battle royale in Pulikesi

In his introductory speech, Pulikesi says, 'You need not fight on the streets and cause damage to public properties. If this is successful, we will introduce fights based on religion in the future.'

Published: 12th February 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Still from Pulikesi

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

To denote that we are all the same but keep looking for opportunities to establish superiority. The jaadhi sandai maidhanam is just a metaphor. You could replace caste with aspects like language and religion, and it would still feel the same.

This is why, during his introductory speech, Pulikesi says, “You need not fight on the streets and cause damage to public properties. If this is successful, we will introduce fights based on religion in the future.”

I added many contemporary elements to make the audience have a personal connect with the scene. Whenever I see cricket matches, I see spectators carrying banners with strange text. Namba aalunga Tendulkar ke advice pannuvanga. I found this to be hilarious and used an exaggerated version of this with people holding signs like, “Sirumoolaiyai pithuvidu”.

I went a step ahead and mentioned that the tournament is sponsored by Akkamala and Kapsi, which are rehashed names of famous soft drink brands. A good satire should make the person being caricatured on screen to laugh along with the audience. That’s a lesson I learned from watching Chaplin and NS Krishnan. I always ensure that this balance is maintained. This is why my films haven’t faced backlash, despite the many references to real issues and people.

It also helps to have someone like Vadivelu sir who adds something special to the script and elevates the scene. As he has a theatre background, the role was a cakewalk for him. In fact, I wrote the script with him in mind. Traditionally, period films feature kings as alpha males, with a muscular physique. However, evidence from museums shows that they were, in fact, very normal-looking, with some even having a pot belly. I don’t think any other actor could have played this role as Vadivelu did. The downside of working with such a brilliant comedian is that the other actors keep bursting into laughter during the shoot, and the number of retakes keeps increasing.

I was a political cartoonist with a famous Tamil magazine before I became a filmmaker. During my time there, I learnt that people will celebrate any art form that addresses current issues in an interesting manner. My films talk about relatable issues that are intertwined with our daily life. I don’t place these elements in my films expecting them to create sensation and be the talk of the town. I just want these to be reminders of problems we conveniently forget in our busy lives. If my films somehow helps people find a solution to these issues, there’s nothing more I can ask for”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kollywood Pulikesi
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp