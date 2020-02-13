Home Entertainment Tamil

Kettavan director NK Kandi returns after a decade with 'Day Knight'

The travel film was shot on a shoe-string budget of 10 lakhs in a single 42-day schedule in the outskirts of Melbourne.

Published: 13th February 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kettavan director NK Kandi in the sets of 'Day Knight'

Kettavan director NK Kandi in the sets of 'Day Knight'. (Photo| EPS)

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Director NK Kandi, who previously helmed the unreleased Simbhu-starrer Kettavan, is determined to make an impression with his upcoming film, Day Knight. Set for release this Friday, alongside other relatively bigger films, Kandi feels his script has the potential to hold its own.

The travel film was shot on a shoe-string budget of 10 lakhs in a single 42-day schedule in the outskirts of Melbourne. Kandi thanks his friend Aadarsh, a resident of Australia, who has doubled up as producer and actor. “I met Aadarsh in RB Choudary sir’s office,” the director tells us, adding that the veteran producer encouraged them to go ahead with the project. 

Kandi’s script is inspired by a train robbery which happened between Salem and Chennai two years ago. "The mystery still hasn’t been unraveled, so I had the liberty to rework it. And of course, in my script, the money travels to Australia from India."

He continues, “There are only eight characters in the movie, including myself. Out of these eight, only one survives and the story is narrated from his perspective. Cinematographer Aravind and I flew to Australia and found the rest of our cast on location.” The female lead Annam Shajan is a college student and proficient bharatanatyam artiste based in Melbourne. “She had come to watch the shoot and jumped at the offer. For a glamorous character, we zeroed in on Rhea after an audition. Jojo, who plays a villain character, was working on a Hollywood film when we chanced upon him,” Kandi adds. 

Day Knight was shot with a Sony a7S lens, and Kandi feels the camera has added soul to his film. “We shot with a hidden camera to make things easier for the newcomers,” he says Kandi, who has assisted many directors and cinematographers, admits the ten-year wait since Kettavan had been a frustrating phase. “I had many scripts but there were no takers. I hope Day Knight changes my fortune.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NK Kandi Kettavan Day Knight
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp