Prabhudheva-Adhik film titled 'Bagheera'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Director Adhik Ravichandran, known for films such as Trisha Illana Nayanthara, is teaming up with Prabhudheva for a film titled Bagheera. Dhanush took to Twitter to reveal the first look and title of this film.

The first look features a bald Prabhudheva wearing glasses with three lenses. While one reflects an image of Jungle Book’s Mowgli sitting on Bagheera, another shows a digital clock at 11:11, and the last one, a reflection of a vintage car.

“My favourite fictional character is Bagheera from Jungle Book. He’s a mentor who protects and, at the same time, can destroy if he wants. I find these shades in his character intriguing. Prabhudheva’s character will be similar to this. The reflections in his glasses all denote important aspects of the film. Bagheera will be completely different from my previous films. I would tag it under the psychotic mystery-thriller genre,” says Adhik.

“We’ve seen Prabhudheva sir do light-hearted films and dance films. But, as a fan of him, I always wanted to see him as a performer. He also felt the same, and when he listened to the script, agreed it would bring out that side of him. It will be a role unlike you’ve seen before. He went bald for an important scene and we wanted to highlight it in the first look itself,” adds Adhik.

Bagheera is 70 per cent complete. The film has been shot in places like Sri Lanka, Cochin, and Chennai. The next schedule, which will commence in the last week of this month, will happen in Goa. The film also stars Amyra Dastur of Anegan fame as the female lead. The rest of the cast and crew will be revealed soon one after the other.