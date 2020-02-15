Home Entertainment Tamil

Prabhudheva-Adhik film titled 'Bagheera'

Director Adhik Ravichandran, known for films such as Trisha Illana Nayanthara, is teaming up with Prabhudheva for a film titled Bagheera.

Published: 15th February 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Prabhudheva-starrer 'Bagheera'.

A still from Prabhudheva-starrer 'Bagheera'.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Director Adhik Ravichandran, known for films such as Trisha Illana Nayanthara, is teaming up with Prabhudheva for a film titled Bagheera. Dhanush took to Twitter to reveal the first look and title of this film.

The first look features a bald Prabhudheva wearing glasses with three lenses. While one reflects an image of Jungle Book’s Mowgli sitting on Bagheera, another shows a digital clock at 11:11, and the last one, a reflection of a vintage car.

“My favourite fictional character is Bagheera from Jungle Book. He’s a mentor who protects and, at the same time, can destroy if he wants. I find these shades in his character intriguing. Prabhudheva’s character will be similar to this. The reflections in his glasses all denote important aspects of the film. Bagheera will be completely different from my previous films. I would tag it under the psychotic mystery-thriller genre,” says Adhik.

“We’ve seen Prabhudheva sir do light-hearted films and dance films. But, as a fan of him, I always wanted to see him as a performer. He also felt the same, and when he listened to the script, agreed it would bring out that side of him. It will be a role unlike you’ve seen before. He went bald for an important scene and we wanted to highlight it in the first look itself,” adds Adhik. 

Bagheera is 70 per cent complete. The film has been shot in places like Sri Lanka, Cochin, and Chennai. The next schedule, which will commence in the last week of this month, will happen in Goa. The film also stars Amyra Dastur of Anegan fame as the female lead. The rest of the cast and crew will be revealed soon one after the other.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adhik Ravichandran Adhik Prabhudheva
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp