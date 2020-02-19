Home Entertainment Tamil

Ajith injured during 'Valimai' shoot, fans wish him speedy recovery

Ever since the news of Ajith's injury surfaced on social media, wishes for speedy recovery have been pouring in from all corners.

Published: 19th February 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Ajith

Kollywood star Ajith

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Twitterati poured wishes for a speedy recovery for actor Ajith Kumar who recently suffered a minor accident during shooting for his upcoming film 'Valimai'.

Sources said Ajith suffered minor injuries while performing a bike stunt for 'Valimai'. Reports say that when his motorbike skidded, the actor sustained bruises on his arms and legs but started shooting again after taking a break for about twenty minutes.

Ever since the news of his injury surfaced on social media, wishes for speedy recovery have been pouring in from all corners.

VIEW GALLERY: From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal' - Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved

A user wrote, "I am shocked to hear the injury news from #Thala I wish him a speedy recover and I am waiting to see the big screen."

Another wrote, "Get well soon Thala! You are always our inspiration."

A post read, "I pray to god get well soon Thala Ajith sir...Don't worry Thala Fans...Ajith sir will come back soon".

A user remarked, "You have won many battles against injuries. You will win once more against this. You will come back stronger...much stronger...Get well soon Thala Ajith."

Tamil superstar Ajith's upcoming film 'Valimai', directed by H. Vinoth, is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali.

