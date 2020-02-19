Home Entertainment Tamil

Kutti Devathai: When a child becomes a guardian angel

Director K Alexander, says his film, set in and around the hilly climes of Vellore district, has benefitted from a cast that includes the likes of Vela Ramamurthy and MS Baskar. 

Published: 19th February 2020

Alexander adds that he himself found it difficult to check his emotions when shooting certain sequences which Savi aced.

By  K Sudha
Express News Service

Films featuring child artistes at their centre have always been favourites with the family audience. Director K Alexander is convinced that his Kutti Devathai, releasing this Friday, will be another such.

About the plot, he tells us, “Kutti Devathai is about a village is gripped by caste conflict. When someone brings to the village head’s notice the love affair of his son with a tribal girl, he orders them to take the lives of the girl and her child. Even as the villagers are on the prowl, the character of Baskar devises a plan to win over the village head.” 

The director, a proven name in television, says his film, set in and around the hilly climes of Vellore district, has benefitted from a cast that includes the likes of Vela Ramamurthy and MS Baskar. 

But he is equally thrilled with the performance of the child artiste, Savi. “A child has the magical power to melt even the hardest of hearts. And Savi has done her job with a maturity that belies her six years.”

Alexander adds that he himself found it difficult to check his emotions when shooting certain sequences which Savi aced. “All I’ll say now is that she is a talent to watch out for.”
 

