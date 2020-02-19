Home Entertainment Tamil

Suriya shares a 'happy selfie' with wife Jyothika

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya has shared a happy selfie with his actress-wife Jyothika.

Suriya on Wednesday took to Instagram to share an adorable photograph of himself with Jyothika. The two are seen looking at the camera and smiling.

The actor just wrote alongside the image: "@jyothikah"

The photograph currently has over 2000 likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the acting front, Suriya will be seen in "Aakaasam Nee HaddhuRa" directed by Sudha Kongara. The film will release on April 8.

On the work front, he will be seen sharing screen space with R. Madhavan in the upcoming film "Rocketry - The Nambi Effect".

The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. It marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, who also essays the role of the protagonist in the film.

