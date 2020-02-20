Home Entertainment Tamil

Lyca productions express condolences to families of three people who died on 'Indian 2' set

Three people were killed and around 10 injured after a crane collapsed on the sets of Kamal Haasan's movie 'Indian 2', during the shooting of the film near Chennai, on Wednesday night.

Published: 20th February 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

(L to R) The 'Indian 2' film set; Kamal Jassan in Indian 2 poster.

By ANI

CHENNAI: LYCA Productions expressed condolences to the family members of people who died on the sets of the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2' on Wednesday night.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital.

According to the reports, the team had created the set at EVP Film in Poonamallee where the tragic accident occurred.

Madhu, personal assistant to director Shankar, Krishna, assistant director, and a staffer Chandran, have lost their lives in the incident.

"The team lost three hardworking technicians, Assistant Director Krishna, Art Director Chandran, and Production Assistant Madhu," LYCA productions said.

