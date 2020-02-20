Home Entertainment Tamil

Natty-starrer Godfather is a ‘lion-and-deer game’

'My script is fast-paced and stays that way for the entire under-two-hour duration.' says Debutant director Jagan Rajsekar.

Published: 20th February 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Shot in and around Chenna, the director says the film’s USP is its natural-looking action sequences.

Shot in and around Chenna, the director says the film’s USP is its natural-looking action sequences.

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Debutant director Jagan Rajsekar surprises us by calling his Friday release, Godfather, “anything but a gangster film”. He adds that the film is all about the mind game between “a lion and a deer” and unsurprisingly, he has named the characters, Marudhu Singam (Lal) and Abhiyaman (Natty).

“My protagonist is a common family-man living happily with his lovable wife and adorable child. His world turns upside down when he unwittingly falls in a trap. After that, he has to keep outsmarting his opponent to survive,” says Jagan, adding, “My script is fast-paced and stays that way for the entire under-two-hour duration.”

Shot in and around Chenna, the director says the film’s USP is its natural-looking action sequences. “A high point of Godfather will be Natty’s confrontation scene with Lal. The latter, incidentally, has dubbed his own lines for the first time in a Tamil movie.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Rajsekar Godfather Kollywood
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp