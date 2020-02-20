Natty-starrer Godfather is a ‘lion-and-deer game’

Debutant director Jagan Rajsekar surprises us by calling his Friday release, Godfather, “anything but a gangster film”. He adds that the film is all about the mind game between “a lion and a deer” and unsurprisingly, he has named the characters, Marudhu Singam (Lal) and Abhiyaman (Natty).
“My protagonist is a common family-man living happily with his lovable wife and adorable child. His world turns upside down when he unwittingly falls in a trap. After that, he has to keep outsmarting his opponent to survive,” says Jagan, adding, “My script is fast-paced and stays that way for the entire under-two-hour duration.”
Shot in and around Chenna, the director says the film’s USP is its natural-looking action sequences. “A high point of Godfather will be Natty’s confrontation scene with Lal. The latter, incidentally, has dubbed his own lines for the first time in a Tamil movie.”
