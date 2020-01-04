Jeevan’s comeback film titled 'Paambaattam'

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Paambaatam, the comeback film of actor Jeevan, will be made in five languages — Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by VC Vadivudaiyan, the film will be bankrolled by V Pazhanivel under his Vaidhyanathan Film Garden banner. “This is a well-researched script that I worked on for months together. In fact, I narrated three scripts to Jeevan sir, and he zeroed in on this, which will be his first horror film,” says Vadivudaiyan, who has previously directed the Karan-starrer, Thambi Vettothi Sundaram.

Having already made Pottu and Sowkarpettai in this genre, Vadivudaiyan assures that Paambaatam will be a very unique script. “This will be an important film in my career, a much-needed breakthrough of sorts. This will be a very CGI-heavy film, and it will go on floors later this month,” says Vadivudaiyan.

With music by Amrish, and cinematography by Iniyan J, Paambaatam will star big actors from all the major industries. The shooting is expected to happen in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.