Home Entertainment Tamil

Darbar to continue making ‘noise’ till Pattas hits screens

Darbar, made at a rumoured budget of `200 crore, is set in Mumbai and stars a host of Hindi actors, including Suneil Shetty, which is expected to help its performance in the Hindi belt.

Published: 08th January 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth from 'Darbar' movie

Rajinikanth from 'Darbar' movie (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rajinikanth’s Darbar, releasing on Thursday, is expected to have a free run of at least a week in the box-office before the superstar’s son-in-law Dhanush mounts a challenge with his Pattas, releasing on January 16. The AR Murugadoss-directorial is releasing in over 7,000 screens across the world, twice the number of screens in which Rajini’s last Pongal outing, Petta, saw a release and just shy of the 9,000 screens that played Baahubali 2. 

Darbar, made at a rumoured budget of Rs 200 crore, is set in Mumbai and stars a host of Hindi actors, including Suneil Shetty, which is expected to help its performance in the Hindi belt. According to chief operating officer R Kannan of Lyca Productions’, Darbar’s producer and distributor, the film has one of the highest marketing budgets in Tamil cinema.

“We are spending nearly Rs 8 crore to promote the film as we are expecting it to be the biggest-ever hit in Rajini sir’s career,” he said. Kannan said the cop drama is slated for release in several small centres where Tamil films have not been released so far.

“We are releasing Darbar in 4,000 screens in India. The overseas market will account for another 3,000 screens approximately. This will include some minor islands that are usually overlooked. Our goal is to reach as many people as possible,” he said.

Veteran distributor Tirupur Subramanyam predicted a phenomenal opening for Darbar. “It’s a solo release... Also, it’s been almost three weeks since we had an interesting release in Tamil,” he said, adding that it was a smart move to release the film ahead of the Pongal holidays.”Fans will ensure 95 per cent of first day shows are full and the families will start filling the screens from Saturday. The Friday in between won’t see a major dip in the collection as most of theatres have opted to avoid special shows and go with regular schedules that day,” he noted.

Vettri Theatres owner Rakesh Gowthaman, said that although bookings were on par for a Rajini film, they were lower than for Petta. “The rivalry with Ajit’s Viswasam worked in Petta’s favour. As it is a solo release, Darbar is getting screened in small theatres in some interior areas. Perhaps this has affected the pre-booking in city theatres. Having said that, Darbar’s bookings are still better than 2.0 and Kaala,” he said. Amid reports of a ban on special early-morning shows, police have clarified that it is entirely up to the government to issue permission for a special show.

Theatre owners, however, said that things aren’t clear yet. Most fans are nonetheless positive 4 am shows will be allowed in the last minute, with sources from Mayajaal saying there would be a show. (With inputs from Navein Darshan and Ashameera Aiyappan)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp