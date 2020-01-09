Ammu Abhirami’s next is a film about forests

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Cinematographer-director G Ramesh, who has earlier made Kallattam, is now back with his second film, Adavi. Starring Naan Mahaan Alla-fame Vinoth Kishen and Ammu Abhirami (known for Ratsasan), the film will document the lifestyle of tribal communities near Kotagiri.

“It is a film that talks about the importance of forests. Adavi means dense forests which even light cannot penetrate. Also, the bigger trees don’t allow smaller plants to grow,” Ramesh begins.

With this, he draws a parallel with the people in these areas, saying the film talks about how people with power lord over indigenous communities.

“I wanted actors who look the part and can also perform well. Both of them have performed really well,” Ramesh adds. The film has been shot in the forests 32 kilometres from Kotagiri. Adavi is likely to get a release by the end of this month.

Known as the cinematographer of films like Thiruda Thirudi, King, and Aalwar, Ramesh made his directorial debut with his 2016 film Kallattam. Ammu Abhirami was recently seen in the Vetri Maaran’s Asuran which was headlined by Dhanush.