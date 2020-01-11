Home Entertainment Tamil

Toddler gives Rajinikanth run for his money in this Darbar trailer

They dance, perform poojas, cut cakes and much more to celebrate their Thalaivar’s flick.

Published: 11th January 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Poster for Rajinified Baby’s trailer of Darbar | Express

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The release of a Rajinikanth movie is a festival for his fans. They dance, perform poojas, cut cakes and much more to celebrate their Thalaivar’s flick. With Darbar, Rajini’s 167th film, a fan has found out a new way to celebrate.

The father of a four-year-old fan of the star has shot a video recreating the Darbar’s trailer. The clip features  ‘Rajinified Baby’ Samishkha Devi Shri. It portrays her in a toy car facing the bad guys in the manner the reel-life hero does on screen. Instead of knives and guns, she uses popsicles and water guns to take on opponents. The trailer has been shot and edited by Samishkha’s father Arudra Saravanakumar, who is a director.

“She loves Thalaivar. She can mimic his style of dialogue delivery and act like him,” he said. Baby Darbar was shot and produced in two days.  The video went viral on social media and has more than 10,000 views on a popular video sharing platform. This is not the child’s first tryst with the camera. She acted in a similar video during the release of Petta last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Darbar
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp