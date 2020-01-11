Toddler gives Rajinikanth run for his money in this Darbar trailer

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The release of a Rajinikanth movie is a festival for his fans. They dance, perform poojas, cut cakes and much more to celebrate their Thalaivar’s flick. With Darbar, Rajini’s 167th film, a fan has found out a new way to celebrate.

The father of a four-year-old fan of the star has shot a video recreating the Darbar’s trailer. The clip features ‘Rajinified Baby’ Samishkha Devi Shri. It portrays her in a toy car facing the bad guys in the manner the reel-life hero does on screen. Instead of knives and guns, she uses popsicles and water guns to take on opponents. The trailer has been shot and edited by Samishkha’s father Arudra Saravanakumar, who is a director.

“She loves Thalaivar. She can mimic his style of dialogue delivery and act like him,” he said. Baby Darbar was shot and produced in two days. The video went viral on social media and has more than 10,000 views on a popular video sharing platform. This is not the child’s first tryst with the camera. She acted in a similar video during the release of Petta last year.