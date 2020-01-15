Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir join hands for Pushkar-Gayathri’s next? 

By Express News Service

Even as reports about director duo Pushkar-Gayathri’s Bollywood debut is doing the rounds, it is now speculated that they will work on a web series before embarking on the Hindi remake of their own Vikram Vedha.

The web series is rumoured to star Aishwarya Rajesh and Kathir in the lead roles. It is not clear which OTT platform the director duo are planning their debut web series for. If this materialises, the project will also mark the digital debut of both Aishwarya and Kathir.

Meanwhile, Kathir, who was recently seen in Jada, will next feature in debut director Prabhakaran’s upcoming rural entertainer, Sarbath. Aishwarya Rajesh, who is looking forward to the release of Vaanam Kottatum next month, also has two Telugu films — World Famous Lover and Tuck Jagadish — in the pipeline.