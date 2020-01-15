'Thalaivar 168' introduction song to be sung by SPB

By Express News Service

It is known that Rajinikanth has begun shooting for his next film with director Siva, tentatively referred to as Thalaivar 168. It was also announced that this film will have music by D Imman.

Now, reports suggest that the introduction song for Rajinikanth in this film, written by Viveka, will be sung by SP Balasubramanyam.

After a break in Kaala and Kabali, SPB sang the opening song, Marana Mass, in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, and Chumma Kizhi from AR Murugadoss’ Darbar. Both of these songs were written by lyricist Vivek.

Thalaivar 168 will see Meena and Khusboo share screen space with

Rajinikanth after 24 years and 28 years, respectively. Keerthy Suresh, Soori, and Sathish are also part of the cast.