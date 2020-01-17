Home Entertainment Tamil

Arvind Swami's first look as MGR in 'Thalaivi' unveiled

In the first poster, Arvind is seen sporting a clean-shaven look resembling MGR. His hair resembles that of MGR's in the period between 1965-1970s.

Published: 17th January 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Swami as MGR in 'Thalaivi'

By IANS

MUMBAI: On MG Ramachandran's 102nd birth anniversary on Friday, the makers of "Thalaivi" shared the first look poster of actor Arvind Swami who will play the Tamil superstar and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the upcoming film.

Arvind too, took to Twitter, where he shared two looks from the film, which is based on another late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who was MGR's protege.

In the first poster, Arvind is seen sporting a clean-shaven look resembling MGR. His hair resembles that of MGR's in the period between 1965-1970s. In the second poster, he is seen sporting the iconic black sunglasses that MGR used to wear.

"Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope you like it," he captioned.

The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa. "Thalaivi" will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It is being directed by AL Vijay.

TAGS
MGR Thalaivi MG Ramachandran Jayalalithaa biopic Jayalalithaa Arvind Swami
