Home Entertainment Tamil

Santhanam reunites with 'A1' director Johnson for a gangster comedy

The untitled film will have cinematography by Arthur A Wilson, whose filmography includes Naan Kadavul and Avan Ivan.

Published: 21st January 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Santhanam will be teaming up again with director K Johnson for an upcoming project.

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Santhanam, who recently starred in the commercially successful A1, will be teaming up again with the film’s director K Johnson for an upcoming project.

The film, which has music by A1 composer Santhosh Narayanan, was launched today in Chennai. “The story is different,” begins Johnson. “Like A1, this will also be a fun film. But this is a gangster subject. I can’t reveal more than that,” he says.

The untitled film will have cinematography by Arthur A Wilson, whose filmography includes Naan Kadavul and Avan Ivan. The shooting will begin in March with 45-50 days of filming being planned. The film will be shot in North Madras and other parts of Chennai, Madurai, and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Santhanam’s two films — Server Sundaram and Dagaalty are releasing on the same day — on January 31st. He also has a film with director Kannan and another project titled Dikkiloona in various stages of development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A1 Santhanam Santhanam gangster comedy
