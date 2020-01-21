Santhanam reunites with 'A1' director Johnson for a gangster comedy

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Santhanam, who recently starred in the commercially successful A1, will be teaming up again with the film’s director K Johnson for an upcoming project.

The film, which has music by A1 composer Santhosh Narayanan, was launched today in Chennai. “The story is different,” begins Johnson. “Like A1, this will also be a fun film. But this is a gangster subject. I can’t reveal more than that,” he says.

The untitled film will have cinematography by Arthur A Wilson, whose filmography includes Naan Kadavul and Avan Ivan. The shooting will begin in March with 45-50 days of filming being planned. The film will be shot in North Madras and other parts of Chennai, Madurai, and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Santhanam’s two films — Server Sundaram and Dagaalty are releasing on the same day — on January 31st. He also has a film with director Kannan and another project titled Dikkiloona in various stages of development.