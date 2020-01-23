Cheran’s next 'Rajavukku Check' about a sleep disorder

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Back in the reckoning after 15 years, Mazhai director Sai Rajkumar is looking forward to the release of his Rajavukku Check this Friday. Rajkumar calls his film “a reflection of the society we live in. Teenage girls, in particular, will be able to connect with it. This thriller is one for the family audience.”

He feels his film’s USP is the performance of actors Cheran and Shrushti Dange in the lead, and Pattalam-fame Irfan playing a negative character for the first time. He counts the commitment of his actors among the highlights of the 25-day shoot.



“In Rajavukku Check, Cheran plays a CBCID who suffers from a condition called Kleine-Levin syndrome. It is sort of the opposite of insomnia — one woman with the condition is known to have slept for eight months at one go. As an investigating officer, the character has to battle this health issue in addition to the challenges of solving the case. He either has to find a solution or give himself in.”



The director also asks us to look out for the pivotal roles of Sarayu Mohan and Nandana Varma, as Cheran’s wife and daughter, respectively. “They have limited footage but have played their parts wonderfully.”