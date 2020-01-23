Eight composers on board for 'Dharala Prabhu'

Gopinath Rajendran By

We had earlier reported that Harish Kalyan is reprising Ayushmann Khurana’s role from Vicky Donor in the Tamil remake, titled Dharala Prabhu. It’s now known that the film will have eight different music directors (and composer groups) working on a song each.



The film’s producers, Screen Scene Entertainment, revealed the eight composers to be Madley Blues, Kaber Vasuki, Anirudh, Vivek-Mervin, Inno Genga, Sean Roldan, Oorka, and Bharath Shankar.

About the choice to use such an array of musicians, director Krishna Marimuthu, who earlier made Yuddham Sharanam, says, “From the beginning, we were keen on doing a collaborative album instead of a conventional one. We wanted more flavours to come in and each song has a situation for which we feel the respective music director is well-suited. We know that such a team-up will result in a dynamic album. The songs are in the final mix stage and we cannot say at the current juncture if any of the composers will also lend their voice for the tracks.”



Also featuring Tanya Hope and Vivekh, Dharala Prabhu is touted to be a family entertainer. The film is likely to hit the screens this March.