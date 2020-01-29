Home Entertainment Tamil

Of punches and punchlines

It isn’t every day that two films with the same hero vie for the same release spot.

Published: 29th January 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Dagaalty is expected to hit the screens this Friday.

Dagaalty is expected to hit the screens this Friday.

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

It isn’t every day that two films with the same hero vie for the same release spot. But the imminent clash at the box office with Server Sundaram doesn’t perturb Dagaalty’s director Vijay Anand in the least. “I am just focusing on doing my job right. This is something that the producer decides and it is his call,” says Vijay Anand, an erstwhile assistant of Shankar. “I learned everything from Shankar sir, not just filmmaking. Avar kiterundhu kathukitadhu paadhi panna kooda periya aala aidalam.”

The sets of Dagaalty reminded Vijay of Shankar’s sets. “I had a very good team with an experienced set of technicians. It didn’t feel like my first film. The entire process was very smooth.” And shooting with Santhanam and Yogi Babu together, he says, was a blast.

“It is close to what you see on screen. Their spontaneity was incredible.”He further discloses that there were several sequences where the crew itself was cheering. “Especially during the climax, with multiple cameras working, there were moments where the sets broke into applause.” But Vijay admits that he didn’t write the script with these actors in mind. “I felt Santhanam and Yogi Babu were good fits for the characters I had written. We felt it would be interesting to see them together. And I am glad it all worked out,” he smiles. The teaser of Dagaalty promises a very interesting mix —  the sophisticated visuals of 
an action film but with the one-liners of a comedy. “It is an action-comedy,” agrees Vijay. “While I had written the film to  be light-hearted, it has more humour now, thanks to Santhanam.”  Dagaalty is expected to hit the screens this Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Server Sundaram Dagaalty Vijay Anand Santhanam
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp