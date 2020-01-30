A violent turn of events

K Sudha By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The title Vanmurai is a giveaway on what we can expect on the big screen, and with RK Suresh playing a DSP, director Manjith Divakar feels confident of the reception to his action film, scheduled for release this Friday. Opening up on his script, Manjith says, “My story is based on a true incident in Coimbatore where a teenage girl boarded the wrong bus. I was shocked by the series of events that followed and the trauma she subsequently underwent. It provided me with enough fodder to develop my script.”

The film was released in Malayalam last week, titled Cochin Shaddi at Chennai 03. “It was not planned as a bilingual but the content was good enough to have another version,” says the director. With the cast having proven names like Charmila and Vinoth Kishan, alongside Neha Saxena and Kannada-actor Akshita Sridhar, Manjith says his film gives equal weightage to all the characters. “As an antagonist, Vinoth matches the towering presence of RK Suresh,” he tells us.

The music of Vanmurai is by debutant music composer Sunny Viswanathan. Manjith says the expertise of the youngster in handling short films was what convinced him. “For the BGM, I opted for another young talent in Sibu Sukumaran. Both of them rose to the challenge admirably.” The director is equally pleased with the work of his stunt master, Jackie Johnson. Summing up his film, Manjith says his big inspiration was Drishyam, which was a feast for the family audience. “Much like that film, my script contains twists at every turn.”