RK Nagar  director makes silent series for kids

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Director Saravana Rajan, who has helmed RK Nagar and Vadacurry before, has now conceived a silent short series for kids on YouTube. Titled The Girl Next Door, the first episode of the series was launched by director Venkat Prabhu recently.

Saravana Rajan says that the lockdown boredom pushed him to conceive and make the series. “There isn’t much for kids to watch on YouTube. It had to be new and exciting for them as well, and hence, I conceived it as a silent film,” he says, adding with a laugh that extracting work from children was tough.

“But it was very liberating to work without any creative restriction.” Saravana Rajan has four more episodes ready, which will be unveiled soon on the SS Boys YouTube channel.