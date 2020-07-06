Hoax bomb threat to actor Vijay’s house

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man who threatened over the phone that he had planted bombs at actor Vijay’s house in Saligramam in the wee hours of Sunday was traced to Villupuram. The police control room at around 12.20am received the call and Virugambakkam police were immediately alerted.

Two patrol teams rushed to the two houses along with a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), but the call was confirmed as an hoax. “We found out that the call was made from Marakkanam in Villupuram district. Local police secured a 24-year-old man, but he seemed mentally unstable,” said an officer.