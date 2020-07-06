Savarakathi director’s next titled 'Pitha'

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Director Aathityaa’s follow-up to his critically-acclaimed debut, Savarakathi, has been titled Pitha. The film will star producer-turned-actor V Mathiyalagan in the lead. “When I saw a few of his photos, I felt he exuded nice energy. Also, I needed someone from that age group and I believe people will identify with the character easily,” says Aathityaa, who calls Pitha an emotional drama with a thriller element in it.

Bankrolled by Mysskin’s Lone Wolf Productions, Sree Green Saravanan and Malik Streams Corporations, Pitha will revolve around a father-daughter relationship. “For every child, the father is the first hero. In Pitha, Mathiyalagan, who is set to make his acting debut as an antagonist in his home production, Boxer, starring Arun Vijay and Ritika Singh, plays an ordinary father who does extraordinary things to protect his daughter.” Also starring Kalaiyarasan, RJ Ramesh Thilak, Anukeerthy Vas and Radharavi in important roles, Pitha will have cinematography by Sivappu Manjal Pachai-fame Prasanna Kumar, who earlier worked with Aathityaa in the Zee5 series, Kannamoochi, which was written by the latter.

Unlike in Savarakathi, Mysskin will not star in this film and will only serve as one of the producers. Aathityaa reveals that he used the lockdown to properly shape and script the idea of Pitha. But did the restrictions in place following the global pandemic affect the writing and staging of the scenes? “Not at all. I am a very optimistic person and I believe every dawn brings with it something positive. I expect things to get better soon, and we will begin shooting for Pitha once everything else falls in place,” signs off Aathityaa.