STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

K Balachander: The eternal teacher

‘When K Balachander sir stepped into cinema, there were two legends ruling the film industry: MGR sir and Sivaji sir, whose films were largely driven by their star power.

Published: 09th July 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

‘When K Balachander sir stepped into cinema, there were two legends ruling the film industry: MGR sir and Sivaji sir, whose films were largely driven by their star power. KB sir still managed to create a new audience for his films, in which the story was celebrated, not so much the stars. Only directors like him and Sridhar sir were able to achieve this. KB sir’s leads represented the lives of the audience and established an instant connection. Regardless of the genre, all his films had strong socio-political commentary.

Tapas Ranjan

It would be an overstatement for me to say I travelled with KB sir. I would instead like to say that he held my hands and introduced me to the world of cinema through Kalyana Agathigal in 1985. Initially, I was supposed to play a smaller role in the Kannada remake of Iru Kodugal. But the moment he came to know that I was trained in film institute and had a theatre background, he assured me he would call back with a better role. In cinema, this usually means that the second call is unlikely. But Balachander sir was true to his words and called me for Kalyana Agathigal. Be it in acting or direction, he always insisted that we not get inspired by others and instead develop our own style.

He used to say, “Avara madhri panna avar irukaru, enna madhri panna naan irukken. Nee edhavadhu pudhusa pannu!” They usually say the director is the captain of the ship. The statement would be most appropriate for KB sir. He had complete command over his crew and when he said, ‘Silence!’, the entire place would go quiet. He had great authority of his craft and over the cast and crew.

He strived hard to bring all the good rituals practised in theatre to cinema. Today, films are made shot by shot and stitched together, but back then, he saw the scene as a single entity and ensured that all his actors had rehearsed enough before facing the camera.

KB sir practised what he preached. When he worked with me as an actor in Uthama Villain, he was the most-enthusiastic one on the set for the rehearsals. He would gather us around, act out his scenes and ask us to point out flaws. Being a legend, he didn’t have to do this. But he still did, with child-like passion. Be it off the camera or in front of the camera, KB sir will always be a great teacher.’

In this week-long series dedicated to veteran filmmaker K Balachander to celebrate his 90th birthday anniversary, celebrities reminisce about the auteur and his work. Here, actor Nasser talks about working with him in Kalyana Agathigal

(As told to Navein Darshan)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Balachander
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp