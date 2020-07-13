STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

A gutsy visionary

Any artist coming into the South dreams of working with the likes of Bharathiraja sir, Mani Ratnam sir and K Balachander sir.

Published: 13th July 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Khushbu in Jathi Malli

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

Any artist coming into the South dreams of working with the likes of Bharathiraja sir, Mani Ratnam sir and K Balachander sir. I was no different. Even before Jathi Malli, I had worked in Annamalai, a Kavithalaya production, but he was barely on the sets. So, when KB sir attended the pooja of Captain Magal, my film with Bharathiraja sir, I approached the Iyakkunar Sigaram and said I’d love to work under his direction. He asked me to come to his office the next day and narrated Jathi Malli to me.  

I was in a trance when KB sir narrated the script. I couldn’t actually believe he was going to direct me. Interestingly, I was simultaneously shooting for Captain Magal and Jathi Malli, 15 days in Ooty for Bharathiraja sir’s film and 15 days in Coonoor for KB sir. It was a dream come true.

Khushbu Sundar

My first shot in Jathi Malli was at the Suicide Point. It was a zoom shot. He wanted me to shed a tear, without glycerine, when the camera came to a close-up. I was petrified. I thought KB sir would ask me to pack up and leave the shoot (laughs). But nalla vela, it was okayed in a single take. He held my hand, hugged me tight and said, “Brilliant brilliant... so happy, very happy.” During the shooting, we bonded over games of rummy and forged a beautiful friendship. It used to drizzle a lot in Ooty/Coonoor, and while the shots were being readied, KB sir and I used to go on long walks under an umbrella.

We used to speak about his filming techniques, what he planned for the day’s shoot, etc... He was an observant filmmaker. There is a mannerism I adopt in Jathi Malli. It was something that I used to subconsciously do even in real life. KB sir noticed it and wanted to incorporate that in my character.KB sir was a different filmmaker and he had the guts to be different.

That was his trademark. He was way ahead of his times. You can’t even imagine doing a film like Aboorva Ragangal or Kalki even now. Every film and every character of his reached cult status. That is the power of his writing. Even then, and even now, there is no one like KB sir.’ (As told to Avinash Ramachandran)

In this week-long series dedicated to veteran filmmaker K Balachander to celebrate his 90th birthday anniversary, celebrities reminisce about the auteur and his work. Here, actor Khushbu Sundar talks about working with him in the 1993 film,  Jathi Malli

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp