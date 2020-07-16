Naan Un Joshua from Gautham Menon’s next to be an action song

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that director Gautham Menon is working on a film titled Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha, starring Varun and Raahei in the lead. The first single from the film, Hey Love, was released a few months ago, and now, the next track, Naan Un Joshua is all set for release today.

Speaking to us about the second single, Varun says, "While the first song was from the girl’s perspective, Naan Un Joshua is the male version that doubles as a reply to the first track. The film is made in a classy manner and the action sequences are also on par with Hollywood, so we wanted to give the songs a similar feel. Just like Gautham sir’s Thalli Pogathey and Karka Karka, Naan Un Joshua too is, visually, a song with a lot of action though it will sound romantic and melodious."

The track is voiced by Karthik. The singer is also making a comeback as composer after 2016's Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum, which was incidentally produced by Gautham Menon. Director Vignesh Shivan, who wrote Hey Love, is also penning Naan Un Joshua.

Varun adds, "We’ve only got about 10-12 days of shoot left. We were planning to shoot the final romance portions in the USA but because of the pandemic, I guess we will have to shoot it somewhere in North India. The post-production work too was done parallelly so the film will be wrapped up hopefully by August, if things go per plan."