Arulnithi’s next film titled Diary

Innasi has previously assisted director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who incidentally, also made his debut with an Arulnithi-starrer (Demonte Colony).

The title look of his upcoming film Diary was released by director Vetri Maaran.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

On actor Arulnithi’s birthday yesterday, the title look of his upcoming film Diary was released by director Vetri Maaran. Written and directed by debutant director Innasi Pandiyan, the film also stars Aadukalam Kishore, Jayaprakash, Sha Ra, Isaiaruvi anchor Thanigai, and Dhanam of YouTube channel Nakkalites fame. Pavitra, a Singapore- based doctor, is making her debut as the female lead.

Innasi has previously assisted director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who incidentally, also made his debut with an Arulnithi-starrer (Demonte Colony). The debutant director tells us, “Diary is an investigative thriller, but there’s more to it than just that. Arulnithi is playing a cop and it will be different from what he has previously done. We wrapped up the shooting in February.

We shot the film in Ooty, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Coimbatore, and Chennai. Unlike other thrillers that use a hill station just for the eerieness, Diary’s story itself demands such as backdrop. It will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller with many twists and turns.” Diary will have music by Ron Ethan Yohann (Maya, Game Over). Cinematography will be handled by Aravinnd Singh and editing by Raja Sethupathy.

The film is bankrolled by producer S Kathiresan under the banner of Five Star Creations LLP and co-produced by Sekar Babu. Meanwhile, Arulnithi also has Kalathil Sandhippom and Eruma Saani-fame Vijay’s directorial debut that will be bankrolled by cinematographer Aravinnd in the pipeline.

