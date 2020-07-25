Pichaikkaran 2 to be directed by Baaram filmmaker Priya Krishnaswamy

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Vijay Antony will be returning for a sequel to his 2016 hit, Pichaikkaran. Said to be made with better production values, the composer-turned-actor had also confirmed that the sequel will not be directed by Sasi, who had helmed the original film.

It is now known that the sequel will be directed by Priya Krishnaswamy, whose previous film Baaram won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil. “I saw the first part, and as a fan of Sasi, I can tell that he has left a legacy for me to work on.

The film is in the pre-production stage. It’s a wonderful team to work with and I am sure the film is going to come out well,” says Priya, adding that she cannot divulge any more details about the film as these are early days.

The film will be the 10th production of Vijay Antony’s home banner, and the actor will apparently shed more than 10 kilos for his role. The makers are yet to rope in a female lead. Theni Eswar will be handling the cinematography for Pichaikkaran 2, which is being planned as a 2021release.