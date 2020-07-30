E4 Entertainment acquires rights to book Chasing the Brigand, will be made as web series

By Express News Service

E4 Entertainment, one of South India’s leading production houses, has acquired the rights to former police officer K Vijayakumar's book Chasing the Brigand, to turn it into a web series or feature film.While announcing the news, the banner prohibited anyone else from using any element in the book.

"Any web series or feature film replicating the book, its episodes in part or as a whole, or any characters in the book, or their mannerisms as depicted in the book, is liable for damages and legal action for copyright infringement," said the company in a press release.

Chasing the Brigand is based on the real-life operations of Tamil Nadu's Special Task Force (STF) headed by former STF chief K Vijayakumar IPS. E4 is planning to start filming the project immediately once the lockdown restrictions are lifted and necessary shooting permissions granted.