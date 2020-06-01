'Aval Appadithan' gets twist as Director Badri Venkatesh to team up with Shruti Haasan for new version

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Director Badri Venkatesh will team up with Shruti Haasan, for a newer version of the 1978 Tamil classic, Aval Appadithan. The original, directed by Rudhraiya, starred Sripriya, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan playing important roles.

“I believe the film’s opinions about women liberation still hold a lot of relevance. While I wouldn’t deviate much from the film’s soul, the new script will be my way of presenting these themes,” says Badri.

The ball was set rolling when Badri casually discussed the idea with Shruti, with whom he worked on the talkshow, Hello Sago. “Knowing her as a person, I knew she could pull it off,” says Badri. While a producer is also onboard, the team is right now trying to identify who has the rights for the original film. “We don’t want any hassles, and wish to begin the project on a positive note.

Once we sort the paperwork, we can go ahead. We are talking to Dulquer Salmaan to play Kamal sir’s character and we will be approaching Ilayaraja sir for the music. If everything goes well, the film will be ready sometime next year.”

