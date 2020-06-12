'Penguin' has been one of the most exciting projects I’ve worked on: Keerthy Suresh

By Express News Service

The trailer of Penguin, a psychological thriller starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, was released by today. Three top stars in the southern industry, Mohanlal, Dhanush and Nani, also launched the trailer on their social media profiles.

“Penguin has definitely been one of the most exciting and interesting projects I’ve worked on,” said Keerthy Suresh in a statement released by Amazon Prime Video. She plays a character named Rhythm in the film.

“As a mother, Rhythm is both gentle and caring, but also fiercely determined. She’s complex, but authentic, and I think that will really strike a chord with audiences. I had a wonderful time working with the incredibly talented Eashvar Karthic to bring the story to life.”

A few days back, the teaser of Penguin was earlier launched by four leading female actors — Trisha, Samantha Akkineni, Taapsee Pannu, and Manju Warrier.

The film is all set for a direct-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19 in Tamil and Telugu, with Malayalam dubs.

Written and directed by Eashvar Karthic, Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj, Stone Bench Films, and Passion Studios. The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan.