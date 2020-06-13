STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cinematographer B Kannan passes away at 69

The senior cinematographer was dubbed to be "Bharathirajvin Kangal" in the film industry.

Published: 13th June 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 06:26 PM

Cinematographer B Kannan

Senior cinematographer B Kannan (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

Cinematographer B Kannan, who has worked in more than 50 films in Tamil and Malayalam, passed away on Saturday at the age of 69 due to heart complications. He is known for his long-standing association with director Bharathiraja and has worked with him in 40 films. The senior cinematographer was dubbed to be "Bharathirajvin Kangal" in the film industry.

Condolence messages have been pouring in over his unexpected demise. Producer G Dhananjayan took to Twitter and condoled the demise. He remembered him as 'a jovial and wonderful person'.

One of his last works with Bharathiraja was "Bommalattam" (2008) starring Arjun Sarja and Nana Patekar. B Kannan is the son of filmmaker A Bhim Singh and brother of B Lenin, who is also a filmmaker.

His mortal remains will be placed at his home in Alwarpet from 6 pm today, and the final rites will be performed tomorrow. Kannan is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Comments

