Cinematographer B Kannan passes away at 69

By Express News Service

Cinematographer B Kannan, who has worked in more than 50 films in Tamil and Malayalam, passed away on Saturday at the age of 69 due to heart complications. He is known for his long-standing association with director Bharathiraja and has worked with him in 40 films. The senior cinematographer was dubbed to be "Bharathirajvin Kangal" in the film industry.

Condolence messages have been pouring in over his unexpected demise. Producer G Dhananjayan took to Twitter and condoled the demise. He remembered him as 'a jovial and wonderful person'.

Very sad to report the passing away of Legendary Cinematographer #BKannan sir, who worked in more than 50 films (40 films with @offBharathiraja sir). He was HoD at @BOFTAindia for Cinematography. Very sad we lost such a jovial & wonderful person from our team. #RIP Kannan sir pic.twitter.com/GGJIldISrg — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) June 13, 2020

One of his last works with Bharathiraja was "Bommalattam" (2008) starring Arjun Sarja and Nana Patekar. B Kannan is the son of filmmaker A Bhim Singh and brother of B Lenin, who is also a filmmaker.

His mortal remains will be placed at his home in Alwarpet from 6 pm today, and the final rites will be performed tomorrow. Kannan is survived by his wife and two daughters.