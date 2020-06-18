Director Gokul’s next 'Corona Kumar', an 'Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumaraspin' spin-off

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that director Gokul has almost wrapped up the official Tamil remake of the hit Malayalam film, Helen. It’s now known that the director will next work on a spin-off of his hit 2013 film, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. Titled Corona Kumar, it will feature the characters of the original film in the wake of the current pandemic.

“The film was scripted during the lockdown period when, like many of us, I was glued to the news channels hearing about how things were changing drastically because of the coronavirus and what it did to people around the world. The film, though following the humorous take that Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara is known for, will also have an underlying message. At such testing times, we should be more disciplined and fearless, but unfortunately, we’re being fearful and less disciplined."



"The film will feature some of the most loved characters from the original film and what they are made to face during the lockdown,” says Gokul, who adds that they would have gone on floors if it wasn’t for the new lockdown that was announced recently. Produced by K Sathish of Cinemawala Pictures, the cast and crew of Corona Kumar will be announced in a week’s time.