STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Director Gokul’s next 'Corona Kumar', an 'Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumaraspin' spin-off

​'The film will feature some of the most loved characters from the original film and what they are made to face during the lockdown,' says Gokul.

Published: 18th June 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Director Gokul

Director Gokul

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that director Gokul has almost wrapped up the official Tamil remake of the hit Malayalam film, Helen. It’s now known that the director will next work on a spin-off of his hit 2013 film, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. Titled Corona Kumar, it will feature the characters of the original film in the wake of the current pandemic.

“The film was scripted during the lockdown period when, like many of us, I was glued to the news channels hearing about how things were changing drastically because of the coronavirus and what it did to people around the world. The film, though following the humorous take that Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara is known for, will also have an underlying message. At such testing times, we should be more disciplined and fearless, but unfortunately, we’re being fearful and less disciplined."

"The film will feature some of the most loved characters from the original film and what they are made to face during the lockdown,” says Gokul, who adds that they would have gone on floors if it wasn’t for the new lockdown that was announced recently. Produced by K Sathish of Cinemawala Pictures, the cast and crew of Corona Kumar will be announced in a week’s time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gokul Corona Kuma Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara Kollywood
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp