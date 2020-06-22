STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thalapathy Vijay birthday: Wishes pour in from friends, fans

Published: 22nd June 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil superstar Vijay, popularly called Thalapathy, turned 46 on Monday, and social media was flooded with wishes from fans, friends, and colleagues..

Touted as biggest and highest-paid stars of the southern film industry, Vijay has been belting out consecutive blockbusters over the years. He started out as a child actor at 10 in the 1984 drama, "Vetri". Vijay's first film as a lead actor was "Naalaiya Theerpu" in 1992. His 2003 release "Thirumalai" established his screen image as an action star.

His filmography boasts of over 64 films and he has been mentioned several times in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, which goes by the earnings of Indian personalities.

Over the years, Vijay has gained massive popularity with films such as "Ghilli", "Thuppakki", "Kaththi", "Theri", "Mersal", "Sarkar" and the 2019 release, "Bigil", which emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year in Tamil Nadu.

Filmmaker Atlee, who has worked in Vijay in films including "Theri", "Mersal" and "Bigil" wrote: "Ennoda Anna...Ennoda thalapathy.... Love him more than me ,respect him ,owe him a lot & without u am nothing naa love u na Wish u many more happy returns of the day na."

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay in the upcoming "Master" wrote: "To the coolest and most fun co-star I've had the pleasure of working with Happy Birthday."

Director AR Murugadoss, who has worked with the star in films like "Thuppakki", "Sarkar" and "Kaththi" said: Happy birthday @actorvijay sir, may this year bring you loads and loads of happiness and peace sir #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay.

Actor-producer Dhanush wrote: Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir.

Actor and producer Nivin Pauly said: Happy birthday dear Thalapathy @actorvijay sir.

Actress Rakulpreet Singh wrote: Happpy happpy bdayyy @actorvijay sir !! Wishing you the best of everything Smiling face with open mouth may you keep shining and keep inspiring us all #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay

Actor Sivakarthikeyan posted: Happy birthday dear Thalapathy @actorvijay sir #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who has worked with Vijay in "Mersal" among many other films, said: Happiest birthday #ThalapathyVijay have a fabulous one!!! @actorvijay #THALAPATHYBday.

Actor Arya wrote: Happy birthday @actorvijay Na Have a fantastic year ahead God bless Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes#HappyBirthdayThalapathy.

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who shared the screen space with Vijay in "Sarkar" wrote: "Happppyyy birthdaaayyy to our #thalapathy.... #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay may you continue to grow from strength to strength.. and live a lonnnggggg life..continue to entertain us.. Our love for you will only grow..god bless you thalapathhhthyyyy..have an awesome safe bdayyyy @actorvijay."

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted: "Happy birthday dear @actorvijay keep entertaining and keep the health and happiness going always. With loads of love from @realsarathkumar and ur biggest fan Rahhul Sarath."

Actor Harish Kalyan said: "Happy birthday to the #Master of tamil cinema our one & only #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir !! Lots of love & adoration from ur fan , Harish."

Actor Jiiva posted: Happy birthday @actorvijay anna! lots of love all the way! #thalapathyfans #master #imwaiting.

