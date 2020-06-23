STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shruti Haasan ticks boxes on her 'weirdo checklist'

In a new post on social media, Shruti Haasan shared a photograph where she turns up in a black ensemble and red lipstick.

Actress Shruti Haasan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shruti Haasan made a "weirdo checklist" and has ticked off all the boxes.

"WEIRDO CHECKLIST Midnight make up experiments (tick mark emoji) random red goth palette Access(tick mark emoji) insomnia (tick mark emoji) share on socials for no real reason (tick mark emoji) chocolate cravings (tick mark emoji) #mustbetheeclipse #capricorn #blameitontheplanets," she wrote.

Recently, Shruti shared that she is missing performing on stage.

Amid lockdown, Shruti, who is the daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has been cooking, cleaning and spending time with her pet cat, going by her social media posts.

Shruti made her debut in Bollywood in 2000 with the film "Luck". She was later seen in Hindi films like "Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji", "Ramayya Vasthavayya" and "Behen Hogi Teri".

In South, she has worked in hits like "Gabbar Singh", "Yevadu" and "Puli" among others films. She will next be seen in Telugu movie "Krack" and "Laabam", a Tamil film.

