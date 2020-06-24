Producer Mathiyalagan turns actor with 'Boxer'

Avinash Ramachandran By

Producer V Mathiyalagan of Etcetera Entertainment is turning actor with his own production, Boxer, which stars Arun Vijay and Rithika Singh. “I have been offered roles before but I wasn’t ready for acting then. However, using this quarantine period, I worked out and improved my physique, and I think I am ready now,” says Mathiyalagan, who will be seen as the antagonist in the film.

“In Tamil cinema, we generally bring well-built actors from the North, who don’t know the language, to portray villains. There is a paucity of Tamil-speaking actors for that requirement. So I felt this is the right time to make a foray into acting,” says Mathiyalagan, adding, “I don’t want to play typical hero roles. I’d prefer playing characters like the ones Nawazuddin Siddiqui does.

He is my role model.” Apart from Boxer, Mathiyalagan has also signed a few other projects including a pivotal role in a Sathyaraj film. “I’ll be working in choreographer Bobby Antony’s directorial debut. I’m also in talks with Savarakathi director GR Adithya for a film, and there is a project with writer Savari Muthu (co-writer of Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero) in the pipeline,” says the Kolaiyuthir Kaalam producer.

“I want to play unique characters that elevate a film, and not just be another run-of-the-mill actor. If I’m playing the villain, I need to strike terror in the hearts of people. I don’t want to just do a blink-and-miss role. As someone who has put in the effort to look a certain way, and has a flair for the language, I look at acting as a proper career path and not just a one-off decision. I am here to stay,” he signs off.