STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Producer Mathiyalagan turns actor with 'Boxer'

Producer V Mathiyalagan of Etcetera Entertainment is turning actor with his own production, Boxer, which stars Arun Vijay and Rithika Singh.

Published: 24th June 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Arun Vijay-starrer 'Boxer'.

A still from Arun Vijay-starrer 'Boxer'.

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

Producer V Mathiyalagan of Etcetera Entertainment is turning actor with his own production, Boxer, which stars Arun Vijay and Rithika Singh. “I have been offered roles before but I wasn’t ready for acting then. However, using this quarantine period, I worked out and improved my physique, and I think I am ready now,” says Mathiyalagan, who will be seen as the antagonist in the film.

Producer V Mathiyalagan

“In Tamil cinema, we generally bring well-built actors from the North, who don’t know the language, to portray villains. There is a paucity of Tamil-speaking actors for that requirement. So I felt this is the right time to make a foray into acting,” says Mathiyalagan, adding, “I don’t want to play typical hero roles. I’d prefer playing characters like the ones Nawazuddin Siddiqui does.

He is my role model.” Apart from Boxer, Mathiyalagan has also signed a few other projects including a pivotal role in a Sathyaraj film. “I’ll be working in choreographer Bobby Antony’s directorial debut. I’m also in talks with Savarakathi director GR Adithya for a film, and there is a project with writer Savari Muthu (co-writer of Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero) in the pipeline,” says the Kolaiyuthir  Kaalam producer. 

“I want to play unique characters that elevate a film, and not just be another run-of-the-mill actor. If I’m playing the villain, I need to strike terror in the hearts of people. I don’t want to just do a blink-and-miss role. As someone who has put in the effort to look a certain way, and has a flair for the language, I look at acting as a proper career path and not just a one-off decision. I am here to stay,” he signs off. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mathiyalagan Boxer Tamil Film
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
COVID-19: Delhi count touches 1 lakh, CM Kejriwal encourages plasma donation
Representational image (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 infected Hyd doc slapped with bill of 1 lakh for a day, cries for help
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp