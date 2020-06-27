STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Sundar C, director VZ Dhorai reunite for 'Thalainagaram 2'

Thalainagaram 2 will be a spiritual sequel to the film that launched Sundar C’s acting career. Directed by Suraaj, the original also featured Jyothimayi and Vadivelu.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Director VZ Dhorai, who recently directed Iruttu, starring Sundar C, will team up with the director-turned-actor once again for a sequel to the latter’s 2006 hit film, Thalainagaram.

“We initially discussed a gangster film, and I wanted Sundar C sir to sport a three months-long beard for it. That wasn’t possible at the time and so, we made plans instead to do a sequel to Iruttu. However, thanks to the lockdown, he has grown his beard and now looks perfect as the rowdy who has turned a new leaf. We’re planning to go on floors immediately so that Sundar C sir does not have to be in this get-up for a long time,” says Dhorai. The rest of the cast and crew for Thalainagaram 2 are yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, Dhorai has almost completed shooting Narkali, featuring director Ameer in the lead role. Sundar C is expected to wrap up the shoot of Thalainagaram 2 before heading to Aranmanai 3 which requires a lot of set work.

