Actor Sundar C, director VZ Dhorai reunite for 'Thalainagaram 2'

Gopinath Rajendran

Director VZ Dhorai, who recently directed Iruttu, starring Sundar C, will team up with the director-turned-actor once again for a sequel to the latter’s 2006 hit film, Thalainagaram.



Thalainagaram 2 will be a spiritual sequel to the film that launched Sundar C’s acting career. Directed by Suraaj, the original also featured Jyothimayi and Vadivelu.

“We initially discussed a gangster film, and I wanted Sundar C sir to sport a three months-long beard for it. That wasn’t possible at the time and so, we made plans instead to do a sequel to Iruttu. However, thanks to the lockdown, he has grown his beard and now looks perfect as the rowdy who has turned a new leaf. We’re planning to go on floors immediately so that Sundar C sir does not have to be in this get-up for a long time,” says Dhorai. The rest of the cast and crew for Thalainagaram 2 are yet to be finalised.



Meanwhile, Dhorai has almost completed shooting Narkali, featuring director Ameer in the lead role. Sundar C is expected to wrap up the shoot of Thalainagaram 2 before heading to Aranmanai 3 which requires a lot of set work.