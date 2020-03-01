Suriya teams up with director Hari for 'Aruvaa', to release for Diwali 2020

By Online Desk

Actor Suriya Sivakumar has yet again teamed up for the sixth time with director Hari for a movie titled 'Aruvaa'. The movie produced by K.E. Gnanvel Raja on behalf of Studio Green pictures will be the hero's 39th film.

This is the sixth time the combo of Suriya and Hari will be coming together, previously known for the 'Singam' series of movies.

The music director for the film is D Imman, who will be joining hands with the actor-director duo for the first time.

The movie is slated for a Diwali release this year. "Shoot commences from April and will be finished in a single straight schedule," said a statement released by the production house.

Suriya's next film with director Sudha Kongara 'Soorarai Potru' is slated for an April 2020 release.

The previous film of director Hari 'Saamy square' and actor Suriya's 'Kaappan' opened to mixed reviews and did not perform well at the box office.

According to various reports, actor Ajith's 'Valimai' is also expected to release for this Diwali 2020.