Home Entertainment Tamil

Suriya teams up with director Hari for 'Aruvaa', to release for Diwali 2020

This is the sixth time the combo of Suriya and Hari will be coming together, previously known for the 'Singam' series of movies.

Published: 01st March 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Actor Suriya Sivakumar has yet again teamed up for the sixth time with director Hari for a movie titled 'Aruvaa'. The movie produced by K.E. Gnanvel Raja on behalf of Studio Green pictures will be the hero's 39th film.

This is the sixth time the combo of Suriya and Hari will be coming together, previously known for the 'Singam' series of movies.

The music director for the film is D Imman, who will be joining hands with the actor-director duo for the first time.

The movie is slated for a Diwali release this year. "Shoot commences from April and will be finished in a single straight schedule," said a statement released by the production house.

Suriya's next film with director Sudha Kongara 'Soorarai Potru' is slated for an April 2020 release. 

The previous film of director Hari 'Saamy square' and actor Suriya's 'Kaappan' opened to mixed reviews and did not perform well at the box office.

According to various reports, actor Ajith's 'Valimai' is also expected to release for this Diwali 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suriya Aruvaa Diwali 2020 Aruvaa Diwali Hari Imman Studio Green Surya Soorarai Potru Suriya 39
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp