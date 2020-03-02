Home Entertainment Tamil

Krishna stars in Tamil remake of Rishab Shetty’s 'Bell Bottom'

Published: 02nd March 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

The Tamil version has also been named Bell Bottom and the crew has completed shooting for the same.

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

Actor Krishna is reuniting with his Kazhugu and Kazhugu 2 director Sathyashivaa for the Tamil remake of the Kannada film, Bell Bottom. The original, starring Rishab Shetty and Hariprriya, revolved around a detective cracking open a seemingly unsolvable case.

“It is the universality of the theme that made me want to remake the film. I wanted to experiment with different genres, and doing a retro film felt like the right decision at this stage of my career,” says Sathyashivaa. Notably.

The director reveals that it was Krishna’s physical similarities with Rishab that prompted his casting in Bell Bottom.

“Krishna actually took time to grow his hair and get into the look of the character. I felt he was the right choice for the role. For the equally important part of the heroine, we zeroed in on Mahima Nambiar, who has performed wonderfully in this film,” says Sathyashivaa who feels a Summer release would be apt for this film, which is a quirky and fun whodunit.

With cinematography by Raja Bhattacharjee, editing by Gopi Krishna, and music by Sam CS, Bell Bottom is bankrolled by H Charles Immanuvel for NH Hari Silver Screens.

Meanwhile, Sathyashivaa is awaiting the release of his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual 1945 starring Rana Daggubati in the lead role.

“Censor formalities have been completed. The release date will be announced soon,” says Sathyashivaa.

