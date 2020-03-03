Actor Bharath’s next titled 'Last 6 Hours'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

After the success of last year’s Kaalidas, Bharath has a slew of films in his kitty such as 8 and the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.



It’s now known that he has also completed shooting for a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual titled Last 6 Hours, which is directed by Sunish Kumar who had earlier assisted Rajiv Menon.

“It’s the story of four people with unique skill sets who make up a team of contract thieves. They decide to carry out one final mission before settling down. This mission has to be pulled off in six hours. What happens in those six hours forms the plot,” says Sunish, who is glad that they could get Bharath on board.



“Apart from the fact that he’s a well-known actor in both Tamil and Malayalam, Bharath’s physique really fits his role. But I cannot reveal more about it at this juncture.”

Last 6 Hours features Viviya Santh, known for the Malayalam film Pickles, as the female lead.



The cast also includes Anu Mohan, Adil Ibrahim, Pramil Sidharth, and producer Anoop Khalid.



Bankrolled by Lazy Cat Productions, the film, whose shoot was wrapped up recently, is currently in the post-production stage.