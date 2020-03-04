Ettuthikkum Para: A new take on an old issue

K Sudha By

Ettuthikkum Para, which is slated for release this Friday, was originally announced with the title, Para. Director Keera, who had earlier helmed films like Merlin and Pacchai Enginra Kaathu, attributes the title change to the advice of his well-wishers. who pointed out the original title’s resemblance to a particular caste.

With Samuthirakani, as a lawyer-activist, headlining the cast, will the film be a preachy affair, targeted at his set of audience? Quick to dispel that notion, Keera says that Samuthirakani’s character will have only a few dialogues in the film. “The character’s action will speak louder than his words,” he says.

The director further adds that the film will address the issue of honor killings. “In the film, Kani’s character will protect an eloped couple, who face grave danger from their casteist relatives. I intend to make a difference by coming out with a solution, instead of merely pointing fingers,” he says.



The film also stars Chandini Tamilarasan and Nithish Veera in supporting roles.