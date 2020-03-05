Back to college for director Hari Santhosh as he plans on Tamil remake of 'College Kumar'

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Director Hari Santhosh is stepping into Tamil cinema with the remake of his Kannada film, College Kumar. The Tamil remake of the same name is inspired by true events. Hari assures that College Kumar not only speaks of a father-son relationship but also conveys an important message that it’s never too late to learn.

Talking about the central plot point, Hari says it revolves around a son funding his 60-year-old father’s education. “Kumar’s character, played by Prabhu, is young at heart and realises what he has missed in his youth. Though the logic of this can be questioned, such a thing isn’t without precedence. It will be a complete laugh riot. Age is only a number, more so when one is pursuing his passion with the support of his wife and son,” he adds.

College Kumar, which is releasing in Telugu and Tamil this Friday, brings back the Panchalankurichi pairing of Prabhu and Madhoo. Also starring newcomers Rahul and Priya, College Kumar has music by Qutub-E-Kripa from AR Rahman’s music school.