Home Entertainment Tamil

The friend in focus: Rakshan on acting in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Rakshan believes that the team was happy with the end product, despite the multiple delays.

Published: 05th March 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Rakshan with Dulquer Salmaan

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

With last Friday’s release Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (KKK) opening to positive reviews and many pointing out the twists and the performances as reasons, VJ-turned-actor Rakshan is a happy man.

The young actor, who plays Dulquer Salmaan’s friend in the film, says that the team called him for a script narration after being impressed with his compering in Kalakka Povathu Yaaru.

“In the first meeting, I saw that they were giving me the ‘ivan seri pattu varuvanaa, varamatanaa’ vibes, but I assured them that I would give my best. I was on board a week later, after they gained the confidence, and I got the bound script too,” he says.

Rakshan believes that the team was happy with the end product, despite the multiple delays. “We were satisfied when we knew that we got what we wanted during the scripting stage on the screen. I also got a few offers in between, but I wanted to see the response to KKK before taking a call,” he says.

The actor feels that he couldn’t have asked for a better launchpad than KKK. “The team, including Dulquer, kept saying that I shouldn’t be expecting to have that much fun on the sets of my subsequent film. Every time a schedule ended, it felt like a farewell party because there would be a break before the next began. Dulquer has been such a comfortable actor to work with. We call each other ‘macha,” he smiles.

The actor had to bring in his own style of humour to differentiate the character from the ‘hero’s comical friend’ stereotype.

“Director Desingh Periyasamy anna was very accomodating of my improvisations. It was helpful considering I don’t know how to be professional. If I speak with someone for a while, I’ll go all ‘annae, edhavathu paathu pannunge annae’ (laughs). I would ask him if a change I made is fine, and he would say, ‘super da thambi, vera edhavadhu better ah yosi.’ But I give him a lot of suggestions and he’s usually receptive to them,” he says.
 

Rakshan is elated that most of the lines he wrote for himself has made it to the screens.

“The scene where Dulquer and I meet Ritu and Niranjana at the park had a lot of improvised dialogues. It was supposed to be a simple ‘if they come out, let us exchange numbers’ dialogue, but Desingh anna and the crew gave me the space to say, ‘Veliyile varappo lovers ah vandhangana, hookah bar, ice cream parlour, coffee shop, beach, OMR food street nu car la avanga poitanga na, bike la neenga thaniya varuvinga? Takkunu thirumbi pathinga na unga pinnadi naa varuvenga.’

The reaction to such dialogues have made me more thankful to my director, co-actors, and the crew,” says an elated Rakshan. 

Ask him what’s next and he says, “My show in Vijay TV, Cooku with Comali, has garnered a good reach. On the feature film front, a big announcement can be expected soon.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dulquer Salmaan Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Mollywood Rakshan
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp