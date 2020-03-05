The friend in focus: Rakshan on acting in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

With last Friday’s release Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (KKK) opening to positive reviews and many pointing out the twists and the performances as reasons, VJ-turned-actor Rakshan is a happy man.



The young actor, who plays Dulquer Salmaan’s friend in the film, says that the team called him for a script narration after being impressed with his compering in Kalakka Povathu Yaaru.



“In the first meeting, I saw that they were giving me the ‘ivan seri pattu varuvanaa, varamatanaa’ vibes, but I assured them that I would give my best. I was on board a week later, after they gained the confidence, and I got the bound script too,” he says.

Rakshan believes that the team was happy with the end product, despite the multiple delays. “We were satisfied when we knew that we got what we wanted during the scripting stage on the screen. I also got a few offers in between, but I wanted to see the response to KKK before taking a call,” he says.



The actor feels that he couldn’t have asked for a better launchpad than KKK. “The team, including Dulquer, kept saying that I shouldn’t be expecting to have that much fun on the sets of my subsequent film. Every time a schedule ended, it felt like a farewell party because there would be a break before the next began. Dulquer has been such a comfortable actor to work with. We call each other ‘macha,” he smiles.

The actor had to bring in his own style of humour to differentiate the character from the ‘hero’s comical friend’ stereotype.



“Director Desingh Periyasamy anna was very accomodating of my improvisations. It was helpful considering I don’t know how to be professional. If I speak with someone for a while, I’ll go all ‘annae, edhavathu paathu pannunge annae’ (laughs). I would ask him if a change I made is fine, and he would say, ‘super da thambi, vera edhavadhu better ah yosi.’ But I give him a lot of suggestions and he’s usually receptive to them,” he says.



Rakshan is elated that most of the lines he wrote for himself has made it to the screens.



“The scene where Dulquer and I meet Ritu and Niranjana at the park had a lot of improvised dialogues. It was supposed to be a simple ‘if they come out, let us exchange numbers’ dialogue, but Desingh anna and the crew gave me the space to say, ‘Veliyile varappo lovers ah vandhangana, hookah bar, ice cream parlour, coffee shop, beach, OMR food street nu car la avanga poitanga na, bike la neenga thaniya varuvinga? Takkunu thirumbi pathinga na unga pinnadi naa varuvenga.’



The reaction to such dialogues have made me more thankful to my director, co-actors, and the crew,” says an elated Rakshan.



Ask him what’s next and he says, “My show in Vijay TV, Cooku with Comali, has garnered a good reach. On the feature film front, a big announcement can be expected soon.”