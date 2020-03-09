Home Entertainment Tamil

Coronavirus scare: Music launch of Vijay's 'Master' won't be usual big-crowd event

Owing to the fear of coronavirus, the makers of Vijay's 'Master' have decided to avoid making it a big-crowd event.

A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Now that the shoot of Vijay's upcoming release "Master" has been wrapped, the makers are all set for the films audio launch. It was announced yesterday that a grand audio launch would take place on March 15. However, unlike the time when a huge stadium would be booked to accommodate fans for such an event, the makers have decided to make an exception this time. Owing to the fear of coronavirus, the makers have decided to avoid making it a big-crowd event.

The 'Master" audio launch will be held at a plush hotel in Chennai. Fans can watch the live telecast of the event on television.

Meanwhile, a song of the film titled "Kutti Story" was released on Valentine's Day last month and has gone viral, emerging one of the highest-viewed songs on YouTube. The song is about ignoring negativity and moving on with life. The music has been composed by Anirudh and while the lyrics are penned by Arunraja Kamaraj.

In an interview, "Master" producer Xavier Britto earlier said: " 'Kutti Story' is a huge treat for Thalapathy fans as it sums up the best elements of his most loved speeches till date. We are happy with the huge welcome from audiences all over the world, we are seeing many cover versions, renditions across the Internet already."

Produced by Xavier Britto and Lalit Kumar, "Master" is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is slated to release on April 9.

