Bigg Boss Tamil famed Shariq Hassan to be seen next in 'Jigiri Dosthu'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Shariq Hassan, who shot to fame after his stint on Bigg Boss Tamil season 2, will next be seen in Jigiri Dosthu. The film will also star Asuran-fame Ammu Abhirami, VJ Aashiq, Jaangri Madhumitha, Pavithra Lakshmi, and Anupama Kumar.

Jigiri Dosthu will be helmed by Vignesh Kumar, an erstwhile assistant of director Shankar. Notably, Vignesh is also one of the producers of the film and will also be playing a lead role in it. “It’s been a long time since a good film about friendship came out in Tamil cinema. But apart from that, there’s also another plot.

The trio of friends create an app that can hack into systems and when they witness a kidnap and realise that they cannot take the goons down physically, they use this app. Whether they succeed or not forms the rest of the story,” says Vignesh, who adds that the shooting has been wrapped up and the film is now in the post-production stage. Jigiri Dosthu will have music by Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy and camera work by RV Saran.

