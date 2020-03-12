I-T raids premises of Vijay-starrer Master's co-producer Lalith Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Income tax officials are conducting raids at the residence and office of Lalith Kumar, the co-producer of the upcoming Vijay-starrer 'Master' from Monday. The raid has been continuing since late Tuesday evening. This is the second time Vijay's films are under Income Tax scanner this year.

An income tax raid was held at the actor's residences in Saligramam and Paniyur last month wherein he was bought to Chennai from the sets of Master in Neyveli. At that time, the search by the I-T department on the premises of financier-cum-producer Anbu Chezhiyan, who produced Vijay's Bigil, has resulted in the total admission of Rs 165 crore tax evasion.

The main highlight of this search is the cash seizure of Rs 77 Crores from hideouts and secret places located at Chennai and Madurai and 1.25 kg of gold belonging to the financier.