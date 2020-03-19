COVID-19: Rajinikanth lauds Tamil Nadu government for preventive measures

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday appreciated the state government's preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth said the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government to curb the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) are appreciable.

He said the people along with the government will prevent the spread of this dreaded virus.

Rajinikanth added that it will be of great help if the government extends some financial assistance to those whose livelihood was affected.