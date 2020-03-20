COVID-19: South star and UNICEF brand ambassador Trisha issues advisory

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Trisha, a UNICEF brand ambassador, took to social media to share an advisory against the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video that the actress posted in Tamil and English, she informs her followers about ways to avoid contracting the virus, which includes the basics such as washing hands with soap and contacting the medical helpline if the symptoms begin to show.

"Novel coronavirus or COVID-19 can be stopped. Together we can do it," she said.

In 2017, Trisha Krishnan became the first south-Indian to be bestowed with the UNICEF celebrity advocate status.

Her profile includes responsibilities such as advocating for the rights of the youth, especially girls. Trisha has also addressed problems faced by children in Tamil Nadu and Kerala such as anaemia, early marriage, child labour and child abuse.

Speaking about the decision to induct Trisha as UNICEF brand ambassador, Zachariah, chief of UNICEF office (Tamil Nadu and Kerala), said Trisha is an icon for younger generation.

"She has the power to amplify the children's issues and address violation of child rights in the family, community and in public spaces. She will also promote education and health of adolescents and the value of girl child in family and society," Zachariah noted.

Not just her, actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan have asked fans to stay safe during the global pandemic.

Trisha was recently in the news for walking out of the Chiranjeevi-starrer "Acharya". "Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirs film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences -- hope to see you soon in an exciting project," she said.

"Acharya" makers are in talks with Kajal Aggarwal to replace Trisha in the film, according to a report in koimoi.com, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

Trisha currently has multiple projects lined up. She will be seen in "Ponniyin Selvan", "Raangi", "Sugar" and "Ram".