Coronavirus outbreak: Suriya tweets video on importance of social distancing

Suriya said that the coronavirus is spreading faster than we thought, and we can spread awareness about it.

Kollywood actor Suriya

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil superstar Suriya has taken to social media to explain to fans the importance and necessity of social distancing.

In a brief video that the actor has posted on Twitter, Suriya says the coronavirus is spreading faster than we thought, and we can spread awareness about it.

Referencing to the Jallikattu and Marina protests, he asked people to stay indoors and take part in this war against Corona. He also said that the death toll in Italy is higher than in China because of the ignorance of people living outside.

The actor insisted that we should follow the precautions such as keeping safe distance from one another and washing hands, so that India doesn't become another Italy.

He also explained that when a person, who carries the virus, travels by train or goes to a public event instead of isolating himself, he passes the virus to everyone around, and they suffer. He added that doctors, government officials have been risking their lives, so we have to be at home to stay healthy.

Suriya then quoted a few words from Valluvar's classic Tamil Language text, "The Thirukkural", which says: "Anjuvathu anjamai pethamai (It is foolish to say no to fear)."

Meanwhile, Suriya will team up with director Hari for the sixth time. Titled "Aruvaa", the film was slated to release in Diwali 2020.

The actor recently completed the shoot of his film ''Soorarai Pottru''.

