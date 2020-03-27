Shocking! 'Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya' star Dr Sethuraman dies of cardiac arrest

By Online Desk

Tamil actor Sethuraman, best known for the 2013 romantic-comedy flick "Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya", passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Thursday night.

A dermatologist by profession, Sethuraman was serving full-time at his Chennai-based skincare and cosmetology facility 'Zi Clinic'.

After the success of "Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya", Sethuraman featured in three more Tamil films, namely "Vaaliba Raja" (2016), "Sakka Podu Podu Raja" (2017), and "50/50" (2019).

Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIlkfQ1qm2 — Sathish (@actorsathish) March 26, 2020

He was a friend of actor Santhanam, which ultimately led to his entry into Kollywood. Sethuraman is survived by his wife and a child.

(More details are awaited)